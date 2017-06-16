Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Paramore Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’

The pop-punk band broke out the 1987 hit at their show last night in Dublin. June 16, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Fleetwood Mac, Paramore

By Abby Hassler

Paramore broke out a cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere,” last night (June 15) in Dublin.

Related: Hayley Williams Having a Hard Time Sharing Paramore’s ‘After Laughter’

“Everywhere” originally appeared on the group’s 1987’s album Tango in the Night.

Fans seemed to love it. “Paramore just covered “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac and completed my life,” wrote one enthusiastic concert-goer.

Check out the posts below.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live