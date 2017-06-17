Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

2-Day Passes To ID10T Fest Every Hour!

June 17, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: bay area concerts, ID10T

All this week, we are getting you into the ID10T Fest at Shoreline June 24 and 25! It’s a music festival, a comedy festival and a comic con rolled into one awesome weekend!

Main Stage acts include Weezer, Girl Talk, TV On The Radio, OK Go, Lord Huron, and more!

Comedy Tent with Demetri Martin, Michael Che, Nikki Glaser, Michael Ian Black, Garfunkel & Oates, Brian Posehn, Hampton Yount, Matt Braunger, Yassir Lester, April Richardson.

Listen for your chance to win every hour 9a-5p! Just be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when we tell ya!

Tickets on sale now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live