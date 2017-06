Soundcheck radio program hosted tonight by DJ Aaron Axelsen & Produced by yours truly (Morgan the Intern)

Follow along on Twitter at @soundcheckspins

9PM:

Flagship – “Mexican Jackpot”

Daywave – “Something Here” (LOCAL!)

Vinyl Theatre – “30 Seconds”

Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort”

Royal Blood – “Lights Out”

Death from Above 1979 – “Freeze Me”

Tim Legend (ft. Colin of The Mowgli’s) – “Quicksand”

Rituals of Mine – “Devoted” (LOCAL!)

Portugal The Man – “Live in the Moment”