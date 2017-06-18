The Kim Jong-Un Romper Is Either The Worst Or Best Thing On The Internet

The internet can be a very strange place and it just got stranger with the Kim Jong-Un romper.

For a mere $79.99 you can rock a short sleeved onesie emblazoned by the smiling mug of North Korea’s Supreme Leader.

Save 20% when you Pre-Order Today! 😍 👉 Getonfleek.com 👈 A post shared by Getonfleek.com (@getonfleek) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT



And never fear, if the romper isn’t your style they also have Kim Jong-Un designs in crew neck, hoodie, jersey, tank, and tee.





Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.