Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.19.17

Twinkie and Useless Weirdo are the only ones on the show that are currently single. So with that in mind, Kevin Klein Live decided to try and see which one would be the better catch by having listeners submit themselves to go on dates with Useless Weirdo and Twinkie and report back. The audience will then decide which of the two is better and gets the honor of continuing to date the listener. Kevin read a few of the folks actually interested in dating one of these morons and it seems they’d be better off being single than going after those two.

Plus, with a story of a woman having her casino jackpot taken away from her because of a supposed malfunction, Kevin began to feel an emotion he barely understands called sympathy. As a man who truly enjoys gambling and has had a similar incident occur at a casino in his past, it’s truly a story that sticks with him and will haunt him for many days to come. Mainly the part about having to remember his past experience, but sadness nonetheless.

Also on today’s podcast:

Continued analysis of Ally’s assertion that her grandfather worked for NASA

With the current heatwave, it’s another round of Coldplay Lyrics Or Meteorologist Report

How Cleveland Cavaliers fans spent their time after the NBA Finals loss

And more!

