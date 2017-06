Sound Summit has announced its third annual summer show to benefit Mount Tamalpais State Park.

It will take place on Saturday September 9 at the Mountain Theater in Mill Valley.

Summer's here and the time is right . . . for announcing #SoundSummit '17 stellar lineup! Tix on sale 6/21, 10am! https://t.co/FtGB7k14UQ pic.twitter.com/WG5yWjeJ3e — Sound Summit (@TamSoundSummit) June 19, 2017

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday morning & start at $110.