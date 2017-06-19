Watch Paramore Cover Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’

By Abby Hassler

Paramore have been bringing it with their covers game as of late. The band delivered an excellent rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Everywhere” last week at a Dublin show. Today, they tackled a more current classic.

The pop-rock group decided to cover Drake’s More Life highlight “Passionfruit” during a live in-studio session for BBC 1. Singer Hayley Williams even threaded in a bit of Drizzy’s 2013 hit “Hold On, We’re Going Home” at the end.

Watch Paramore’s “Passionfruit” cover below.