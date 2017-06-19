Watch Trailer For The Reboot Of ‘Flatliners’

In a year filled with reboots, the 1990 classic science fiction film Flatliners is getting a retelling.

This time instead of Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin, and Julia Roberts as a group of misguided medical students we have Ellen Page (Juno, X-Men films), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), James Norton (Black Mirror) and Kiersey Clemons (Dope). Kiefer Sutherland will reprise his original role as (now Dr.) Nelson Wright suggesting that though the plots are similar that Flatliners will be somewhat of a sequel.

The 2017 plot appears to closely mirror that of the original film.

In Flatliners, five medical students, hoping to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment. By stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience. As the investigation becomes more and more perilous, they are forced to confront the sins of their pasts, as well as contend with the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.

Look for Flatliners in theaters on September 29, 2017.





Here’s the trailer for Flatliners (1990).







