Anchor Brewing Offering Exclusive Beers At ‘Back To The Future’ Screening

June 20, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Anchor Steam, Back To The Future, San Francisco

This Wednesday (June 21) San Francisco’s famed Anchor Brewing Company is presenting a screening of Back To The Future at San Francisco’s Balboa Theater (3630 Balboa St.) and offering three exclusive one-time only beers to pair with the film.

$25 will get you a ticket to watch the movie and 3 beer tickets for the exclusive releases.

The special beers will be the Hill Valley Cream Ale, Marty McFly-PA, and the Flux Capacitor. Each representing either the past, present or future.

San Franpsycho will also be on hand to preview 2017 spring/summer clothing line.

For tickets head here and for further descriptions on the beers that will be available head to the Facebook event page.

