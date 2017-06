Just as they had done on New Year’s Day earlier this year, BJ’s Brewhouse is hooking it up with free pizookies on Wednesday June 21.

The offer is valid with any purchase of $9.95 or more and is good for both dine-in & take out.

You can find BJ’s locations all over the Bay Area.

For more, visit BJsrestaurants.com.