Just Announced: Noise Pop’s 20th Street Block Party Line-up

June 20, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: 20th Street Block Party, Neon Indian, Noise Pop

Noise Pop has announced the line-up for their annual 20th Street Block Party.

The free festival goes down in the Mission District on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from noon – 6 PM. This year features music from Neon Indian, Kilo Kish, Hoops, Sugar Candy Mountain, The Tambo Rays & more!

Although the show is free, you can also purchase a special VIP experience called “Headliner Experience” for $99. That package includes:

Ticket holders will have access to a private indoor lounge located above Trick Dog, and an exclusive outdoor viewing area with great views of the main stage. Guests will have a chance to rub elbows with the bands, while being treated to complimentary wine & beer, plus specialty bites from Salumeria. All of this, along with access to private restrooms make it the perfect way to recharge between festivities!

Get all the details at www.20thstreetblockparty.com.

 

