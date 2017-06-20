Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.20.17

Waking up every morning to make Kevin Klein Live a reality isn’t exactly the most thrilling experience, but now science says that it’s worse than expected. In fact, despite the show getting the recommended amount of sleep every night, the hours in which they sleep is dramatically effecting their health as well. It seems that the show will all die young, despite Ally getting thinner and Useless Weirdo going to the gym instead of uploading the podcast. The show is doomed and so are you if you’re a graveyard shift worker as well.

Plus, Kevin’s wife called in the middle of the show today because she had spotted yet another killer spider in the house, which of course she was defenseless against. She demanded that Kevin leave the studio to go back to their house to hunt the deadly creature down, but Kevin felt otherwise. Instead, he got to poke fun at the situation and fuel his wife’s paranoia that the spider landed in her hair or other unpleasant visions that will only ruin his day when he does eventually come home.

Also on today’s podcast:

Yet another woman has submitted herself in hopes of being apart of Useless Weirdo & Twinkie’s Love Correction

The Sean Spicer Word of the Day unfortunately coming to an end as a result of the infamous man getting a “promotion”

Useless Weirdo tries to tell some jokes that people can steal to talk about the current heat wave that are dead on arrival

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes