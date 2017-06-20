Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Francisco Ice Cream Sunday Showdown Returns In July

June 20, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Ice Cream Sunday Showdown, San Francisco

San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) is hosting their third annual San Francisco Ice Cream Sunday Showdown on Sunday July 9.

$5 admission (kids age 10 & younger are FREE) will get you all the ice cream you could want from 11AM-5PM.

There will Dole whips, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream beer floats, sundaes, and much more.

Here’s the list of vendors who will be showing up on July 9:

– ICE CREAM VENDORS AND SPECIALTIES –
Frozen Kuhsterd Bars
Trader Jim’s Dole Whips
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice
Cookie’s n Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches
Post Street Creamery Gourmet Scoops
Rocko’s Ice Cream Tacos
Bliss Pops
Lobos Ice Cream
Doughp
– more coming soon! –

– SAVORY VENDORS –
Firetrail Pizza
Kokio Republic
Torraku Ramen
Gyros on Wheels
Nuch Empanadas
No No Burger
The Sarap Shop

