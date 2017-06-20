San Francisco Ice Cream Sunday Showdown Returns In July

San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) is hosting their third annual San Francisco Ice Cream Sunday Showdown on Sunday July 9.

$5 admission (kids age 10 & younger are FREE) will get you all the ice cream you could want from 11AM-5PM.

There will Dole whips, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream beer floats, sundaes, and much more.

Here’s the list of vendors who will be showing up on July 9:

– ICE CREAM VENDORS AND SPECIALTIES –

Frozen Kuhsterd Bars

Trader Jim’s Dole Whips

Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice

Cookie’s n Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches

Post Street Creamery Gourmet Scoops

Rocko’s Ice Cream Tacos

Bliss Pops

Lobos Ice Cream

Doughp

– more coming soon! – – SAVORY VENDORS –

Firetrail Pizza

Kokio Republic

Torraku Ramen

Gyros on Wheels

Nuch Empanadas

No No Burger

The Sarap Shop

See you there!