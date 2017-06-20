San Francisco Ice Cream Sunday Showdown Returns In July

San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) is hosting their third annual San Francisco Ice Cream Sunday Showdown on Sunday July 9.
$5 admission (kids age 10 & younger are FREE) will get you all the ice cream you could want from 11AM-5PM.
There will Dole whips, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream beer floats, sundaes, and much more.
Here’s the list of vendors who will be showing up on July 9:
– ICE CREAM VENDORS AND SPECIALTIES –
Frozen Kuhsterd Bars
Trader Jim’s Dole Whips
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice
Cookie’s n Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches
Post Street Creamery Gourmet Scoops
Rocko’s Ice Cream Tacos
Bliss Pops
Lobos Ice Cream
Doughp
– more coming soon! –
– SAVORY VENDORS –
Firetrail Pizza
Kokio Republic
Torraku Ramen
Gyros on Wheels
Nuch Empanadas
No No Burger
The Sarap Shop
See you there!