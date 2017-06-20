Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

SF Streets To Shut Down For Silent Disco This Friday Night

June 20, 2017 7:16 PM
Filed Under: Hayes Valley, San Francisco, Silent Disco

San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood will be hosting a block party this Friday night (6/23). The intersection of Hayes & Octavia will be shut down and that’s where you’ll be able to get your silent disco on.

It’s not the first time the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association has done this, but this pre-pride event will fall on a warm summer night & should be their biggest one yet.

It goes from 8PM-1:30AM and tickets run between $10-$70 here. There will be drink specials at nearby Sugar Lounge.

This place was rly qt 😘💋💕

A post shared by 💫🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄💫 (@arianatilde) on

Expect a mix of hip-hop, top 40, and EDM between the 3 channels on your headphones.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live