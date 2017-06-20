SF Streets To Shut Down For Silent Disco This Friday Night

San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood will be hosting a block party this Friday night (6/23). The intersection of Hayes & Octavia will be shut down and that’s where you’ll be able to get your silent disco on.

It’s not the first time the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association has done this, but this pre-pride event will fall on a warm summer night & should be their biggest one yet.

It goes from 8PM-1:30AM and tickets run between $10-$70 here. There will be drink specials at nearby Sugar Lounge.

Expect a mix of hip-hop, top 40, and EDM between the 3 channels on your headphones.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.