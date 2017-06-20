Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Warriors Players Holding Meet & Greets This Week

June 20, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia

Warriors fans who are still hyped off of last week’s NBA championship and victory parade can continue the celebration by meeting two of the team’s players. Shaun Livingston will be in Daly City tonight at Dick’s Sporting Goods (64 Serramonte Center) from 6 PM – 7:30 PM.

And Zaza Pachulia will be hanging out at World of Sports Memorabilia (82 S. Montgomery St.) in San Jose on Wednesday 6/21 starting at 6 PM.

Shaun was also at Macy’s in SF’s Union Square yesterday and if you want to see what you’re in for at one of these events check the video below:

Remember that Klay Thompson held one of these in San Francisco back in March where a fan brought a toaster for him to sign.

klay thompson1 Warriors Players Holding Meet & Greets This Week

Courtesy R_Dollaz/Twitter

The owner of that toaster ended up on a float during the parade where he was dubbed “Toaster Guy”.

