Warriors Players Holding Meet & Greets This Week

Warriors fans who are still hyped off of last week’s NBA championship and victory parade can continue the celebration by meeting two of the team’s players. Shaun Livingston will be in Daly City tonight at Dick’s Sporting Goods (64 Serramonte Center) from 6 PM – 7:30 PM.

I’ll be @DICKS Sporting Goods in Daly City tonight. Come out to celebrate with #DubNation – 6-7:30pm” — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) June 20, 2017

And Zaza Pachulia will be hanging out at World of Sports Memorabilia (82 S. Montgomery St.) in San Jose on Wednesday 6/21 starting at 6 PM.

Dub Nation Come to World Of Sports Memorabilia LLC. in San Jose, CA to meet me for a public signing this Wednesday, June 21 @ 6pm! — Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) June 20, 2017

Shaun was also at Macy’s in SF’s Union Square yesterday and if you want to see what you’re in for at one of these events check the video below:

Remember that Klay Thompson held one of these in San Francisco back in March where a fan brought a toaster for him to sign.

The owner of that toaster ended up on a float during the parade where he was dubbed “Toaster Guy”.