Damon Lindelof In Talks To Bring ‘Watchmen’ Series To HBO

June 21, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Damon Lindelof, DC Comics, HBO, The Watchmen

(LIVE 105) – Creator of the hit HBO series ‘The Leftovers’, Damon Lindelof is in early negotiations to bring DC Comics best-selling graphic novel “The Watchmen” to HBO.

According to Deadline, talks between the network and Lindelof are in “in the early deal-making phase” and so far, no deal has been made.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 03: Producer Damon Lindelof attends HBO's "The Leftovers" Season 2 Premiere during The ATX Television Festival at the Paramount Theatre on October 3, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Damon Lindelof (credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Based on DC Comics’ 1986 graphic novel created by writer Alan Moore, graphic artist Dave Gibbons and John Higgins, “The Watchmen” follow a group of superheroes in 1985 who live in a world where they were once applauded. But through the course of history, has become unwelcomed members of society.

In 2009, director Zach Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) brought the graphic novel to the big screen. The filmed starred Billy Crudup, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Patrick Wilson and Carla Gugino.

Lindelof is best known for penning Star Trek Into Darkness, Prometheus and episodes of the television series Lost.

