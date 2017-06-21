Free Versions Of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ And Other Sega Classic Are Coming To Your Phone

Sega announced their new product SEGA Forever which will release free classic games on your mobile phone.

They are promising to release nearly every SEGA game ever released from every console era.

The Sega app has already hit stores with five playable games – Sonic the Hedgehog, Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Kid Chameleon, and Phantasy Star II.

Go to forever.sega.com for more details.

