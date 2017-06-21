Javale McGee On Warriors’ Championship Celebration: “That Was The First Time I Ever Got Drunk Through My Pores”

It’s been a week since the Warriors won the NBA championship, and things haven’t slowed down for the team since they disposed of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games. A massive parade through Oakland and a team trip to Vegas are just some of the highlights for the Dubs victory celebrations.

Center Javale McGee called Kevin Klein Live this morning and discussed all the partying that’s gone on since the Warriors clinched the title. It all started the night of their decisive win. “That was the first time I ever got drunk through my pores,” joked the NBA veteran, referring to the amount of champagne the team sprayed while celebrating. Reports say the Dubs spent over $200,000 on bubbly that night alone, but by the sounds of things, that amount pales in comparison to the damage done in Vegas.

“It was just constant partying. I think I probably got 4 hours of sleep,” McGee confessed to the KKL crew. “We didn’t really see bills,” he later admitted. “Somebody was paying for it. I’m sure it wasn’t free.”

Now that the partying has subsided, McGee is focusing his attention to Juglife – the foundation he started to educate people on the importance of hydration, while also bringing clean drinking water to villages in Africa. When host Kevin Klein pointed out that people in those same villages may be wearing the inaccurate Cavs championship shirts, Javale couldn’t help but laugh. “It’s so messed up how they send the losers shirts to Africa! You’ll see kids out there with the opposite of the people who won. It’s hilarious… It’s not hilarious, but it’s funny that I say that all the time.”

Also in the interview, McGee discussed his famous rat tail, plans for the off-season, and even gave the morning show some words of wisdom. Plus, what happened when Javale confronted teammate Andre Iguodala live on the phone about the rumored victory tattoos? Listen to the full interview to find out!

Javale McGee is hosting a charity softball game this Saturday at Oakland Coliseum. Proceeds benefit the Juglife foundation. For more information, and to purchase tickets, go to juglifewater.com

