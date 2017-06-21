Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.21.17

Today on Kevin Klein Live, one of the men who helped the Golden State Warriors reign supreme in the NBA Finals called in to the show by the name of JaVale McGee. Kevin and Ally were keen to wish him congrats and to get as many details as possible about all the partying that went down in Las Vegas with the team’s massive celebrations and how McGee plans one spending the off season. Plus, Andre Iguodala sorta kinda makes a tiny appearance midway through as well!

Plus, as Kevin recently found a significant amount of cash, he wondered what is the MO for most people when it comes to a situation like this. Would the audience put in some sort of effort to locate the person that lost the money or would they go the route of Ally and keep it for themselves? Discussion abounded, although it doesn’t seem like anything was truly agreed upon.

Also on today’s podcast:

Comedian Nikki Glaser talks to the show about ID10T Fest and going from The Tonight Show to local radio

Slow Andrew returns to give listeners some PSA jingles on how to deal with the recent heat wave

Good Avocado News brings out info on the popular produce and some terrible news reporting

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes