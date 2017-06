Fall Out Boy have unveiled the second single from their upcoming album, “M A N I A”. Listen to “Champion” now:

i am a champion of the people that don't believe in champions. second wave of M A N I A is coming – Champion 6/22 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qh1KlH4htd — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) June 19, 2017

The band’s seventh album is due out September 15th & they’ll headline Oracle Arena on November 14th.