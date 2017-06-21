More Details On ‘Saw’ Sequel ‘Jigsaw’

In 2010 Saw 3D: The Final Chapter hit the theaters but it seems it was not, in fact, the final chapter. We are now getting the eighth installment with Jigsaw.

Jigsaw synopsis:

“Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?”

Jigsaw premieres on October 27th just in time for Halloween.

