Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

More Details On ‘Saw’ Sequel ‘Jigsaw’

June 21, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Jigsaw, Saw

In 2010 Saw 3D: The Final Chapter hit the theaters but it seems it was not, in fact, the final chapter. We are now getting the eighth installment with Jigsaw.

Jigsaw synopsis:

“Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?”

Jigsaw premieres on October 27th just in time for Halloween.

 

feet More Details On Saw Sequel JigsawBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live