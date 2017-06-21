There’s A Sunrise Boat Party On The Bay This Friday

Daybreaker SF is celebrating their three year anniversary by throwing a party on San Francisco’s Hornblower this Friday morning (June 23).

Daybreaker puts on parties in the morning before you go to work, or school. Through yoga, dancing, and a sober environment they aim to help you pursue living as the best version of yourself.

Here’s details on this Friday’s event:

THE LINEUP

+ DJ: Atish

+ Location: Catch the boat from Pier 3 on the Embarcadero

+ Cast-off is 7 am SHARP (please don’t arrive later than that)

+ Yoga with Peter Walters 6 – 6:45 am / Dance Party 6:45 – 9:30 am

+ Back on land by 9 am / Party til 9:30 am

+ MC: Aima the Dreamer

+ Free coffee, healthy juices & breakfast bites (no booze)

+ All ages welcome!

You’re also encouraged to dress in rainbow colors because it is Pride weekend.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at daybreaker.com.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.