FREE Tacopocalypse Block Party In Oakland This Saturday

June 22, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Oakland, Tacopocalypse

There’s a lot going on in the Bay Area this weekend between all the Pride events in San Francisco, the NASCAR race in Sonoma, & now this block party in Oakland.

The Tacopocalypse block party is free to attend at Jack London Square and will feature tons of tacos, craft beer, ciders, live music & more.

The family friendly event kicks off at noon and goes until 6PM.

The Food Vendors
Bliss PopsBig Serg BBQCanasta KitchenCassave Restaurant & TaqueriaEl Taco OaxacoJavi’s CookingKincaid’sNieves Cinco de MayoThe Lumpia Company

The Brewers
Bison Organic BeerCrooked City CiderHermitage Brewing Company,Laughing Monk BrewingPyramid Brewing Co.

Salen calentitas! #empanadasargentinas #vivalasempanadas

A post shared by Javi's Cooking (@javiscooking) on

Happy Friday! Still pouring Sour Patch, while it lasts.

A post shared by Crooked City Cider (@crookedcitycider) on

For more info head to wheretoeat.in/oakland.

 

