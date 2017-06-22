FREE Tacopocalypse Block Party In Oakland This Saturday

There’s a lot going on in the Bay Area this weekend between all the Pride events in San Francisco, the NASCAR race in Sonoma, & now this block party in Oakland.

Let's TACO 'BOUT Saturday… it's the Tacopocalypse block party! Join us for endless tacos, craft beer & cider, and live music 🌮🍻🌴☀ A post shared by Jack London Square (@jacklondonsq) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

The Tacopocalypse block party is free to attend at Jack London Square and will feature tons of tacos, craft beer, ciders, live music & more.

The family friendly event kicks off at noon and goes until 6PM.

The Food Vendors

Bliss Pops, Big Serg BBQ, Canasta Kitchen, Cassave Restaurant & Taqueria, El Taco Oaxaco, Javi’s Cooking, Kincaid’s, Nieves Cinco de Mayo, The Lumpia Company

The Brewers

Bison Organic Beer, Crooked City Cider, Hermitage Brewing Company,Laughing Monk Brewing, Pyramid Brewing Co.

Salen calentitas! #empanadasargentinas #vivalasempanadas A post shared by Javi's Cooking (@javiscooking) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Happy Friday! Still pouring Sour Patch, while it lasts. A post shared by Crooked City Cider (@crookedcitycider) on May 19, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

For more info head to wheretoeat.in/oakland.