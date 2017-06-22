FREE Tacopocalypse Block Party In Oakland This Saturday

There’s a lot going on in the Bay Area this weekend between all the Pride events in San Francisco, the NASCAR race in Sonoma, & now this block party in Oakland.
The Tacopocalypse block party is free to attend at Jack London Square and will feature tons of tacos, craft beer, ciders, live music & more.
The family friendly event kicks off at noon and goes until 6PM.
The Food Vendors
Bliss Pops, Big Serg BBQ, Canasta Kitchen, Cassave Restaurant & Taqueria, El Taco Oaxaco, Javi’s Cooking, Kincaid’s, Nieves Cinco de Mayo, The Lumpia Company
The Brewers
Bison Organic Beer, Crooked City Cider, Hermitage Brewing Company,Laughing Monk Brewing, Pyramid Brewing Co.
For more info head to wheretoeat.in/oakland.