‘Jurassic World 2’ Gets A New Title And Official Poster

It is official Jurassic World 2 is called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

No real clues into the plot of the film have been shared except that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be returning and Jeff Goldblum will be reprising his role as Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World grossed $1.67 billion worldwide and became the third-highest grossing movie in history, so we are sure that “no expense [will be] spared” in making the sequel.

Check out the first official poster in this tweet below.

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

