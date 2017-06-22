Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

‘Jurassic World 2’ Gets A New Title And Official Poster

June 22, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

It is official Jurassic World 2 is called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

No real clues into the plot of the film have been shared except that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be returning and Jeff Goldblum will be reprising his role as Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World grossed $1.67 billion worldwide and became the third-highest grossing movie in history, so we are sure that “no expense [will be] spared” in making the sequel.

Check out the first official poster in this tweet below.

 

feet Jurassic World 2 Gets A New Title And Official PosterBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live