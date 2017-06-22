Kevin Klein Live Podcast: Half-Off Podcast 06.22.2017

Another Double Trouble Thursday is here and with it comes the entire show in our Half-Off Podcast. Listen to both parts as you bake in the Bay Area heat wave.

We were minus one Weirdo today as Patrick has taken a couple of personal days. Somehow, we soldiered forward.

Here’s a look at what we covered in the first half of today’s show:

– Kevin discovered the secret to cheating on a lie detector test (Hint: It has to do with your butt). Science insists this method works, but some listeners called in with personal stories that said otherwise.

– Tonia Sina is an expert in all things fake orgasm and fake sex. She makes a living teaching actors how to have believable sex scenes on stage, but today she helped our listeners with faking in the boudoir… (that’s a fancy word for bedroom).

– Also, local earthquake news, we find our show celebrity doppelgängers, and the high Bay Area temps inspire a new game called HOT HOT HOT!

In part two of today’s podcast, you’ll get:

– Our look at the dumbest ideas looking for crowdfunding in another round of $0 Kickstarter.

– Things get hot and heavy when Ally out on her sexy voice to deliver some “Really Hot Weather”.

– Plus, we launch a manhunt to capture the dude who molested the corpse flower in SF. We dish details of the story, then hatch a plan to catch this creep.

