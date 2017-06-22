Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Ron Howard To Take Over As Director Of ‘Han Solo’ Film

June 22, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Han Solo, Lucasfilm, Ron Howard, Star Wars

Lucasfilm announced that legendary director Ron Howard will be taking over directorial duties for the upcoming Han Solo stand alone film.

Earlier in the week, the film lost it’s directing pair of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller over what Lucasfilm termed “different creative visions on this film.”

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm in a press release. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

Howard is the Oscar-winning director of A Beautiful Mind and other acclaimed films like Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, and Rush.

The untitled Han Solo film is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.

 

