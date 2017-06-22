San Jose Sharks’ Brent Burns Mistaken For Pirate At Disney World

Norris Memorial Trophy winner, Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks, definitely fits the look of a pirate. The long beard, tattoos, and missing teeth combined with a pirate hat caused him to draw lots of attention when he & his family visited Disney World recently.
He was signing autographs at Disney World as well, not because he’s a famous hockey player, but because kids thought he was a legit pirate.
Burnzie also referred to Chewbacca from ‘Star Wars’ as his long lost cousin.
Brent Burns Defends Nickelback
You’ll find the Sharks defenseman at Disney World & Disneyland most off-seasons so keep an eye out for him.