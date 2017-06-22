Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

SF’s Exploratorium Will Be Free On Friday Night

June 22, 2017 8:52 PM
Filed Under: Exploratorium, San Francisco

Looking for something to do this Friday night? How about hitting up San Francisco’s Exploratorium at Pier 15? It’ll be free.

The twenty-first century learning laboratory began their summer hours this week and will be offering free admission on Friday night (June 23) after 5 PM. They’ll be open until 9 PM.

Tomorrow serves as one of the Exploratorium’s four free yearly community days. The next two are on Saturday September 23 & Sunday October 22.

On these free days, museum entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more info head to Exploratorium.edu.

