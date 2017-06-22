Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Throwback Thursday: Vans Warped Tour 2008 At San Francisco’s Pier 30/32

June 22, 2017 1:46 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Vans Warped Tour

Remember when the Vans Warped Tour would say that it would be stopping in San Francisco and would actually come to San Francisco? (as opposed to SF meaning the Shoreline in Mountain View as it does now).

The Vans Warped Tour hasn’t been to SF proper since 2012, opting for the easier Shoreline location, but there was a time when we would have two Bay Area Warped Tours in one summer (2008 & 2009).

Let’s revisit one that happened on this week in 2008. June 21, 2008 was the date of one of the last Vans Warped Tours at the Pier 30/32 location and featured a lineup of mid-2000s emo, pop/punk, and up & coming pop acts that would make your iPod classic proud.

gettyimages 82069861 Throwback Thursday: Vans Warped Tour 2008 At San Franciscos Pier 30/32

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

3OH!3 whole tour
The Academy Is… whole tour
A Day to Remember jun 20 – jul 20
Against Me! whole tour
Aggrolites whole tour
Alesana whole tour
The All-American Rejects jun 20 – jun 29
Anberlin jun 20 – aug 17
Angels and Airwaves whole tour
As I Lay Dying jun 20 – jul 18
The Audition jwhole tour
August Burns Red jun 20 – july 6
Beat Union whole tour
Between the Trees whole tour
The Briggs whole tour
Broadway Calls whole tour
The Bronx whole tour
Charlotte Sometimes whole tour
Cobra Starship whole tour
The Color Fred whole tour
The Devil Wears Prada whole tour
Evergreen Terrace whole tour
Everytime I Die whole tour
The Fabulous Rudies whole tour
Family Force 5 whole tour except 6/19, 6/20, 6/26, 7/2, 7/12, 8/8
Forever the Sickest Kids jun 20 – jul 6 / jul 7 – aug 17
From First to Last whole tour
Greeley Estates whole tour
Gym Class Heroes whole tour
The Higher jun 20 – jul 20
Horrorpops whole tour
Katy Perry whole tour
The Lordz whole tour
The Maine jun 20 – jul 18 / aug 9 – aug 17
Mayday Parade whole tour
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster jun 20 – jul 18
MC Chris whole tour
MURS whole tour
Norma Jean whole tour
Oreska whole tour
Pierce the Veil whole tour
The Pinker Tones whole tour
Protest the Hero whole tour
Reel Big Fish whole tour
Relient K whole tour
Say Anything whole tour
Set Your Goals whole tour
Shwayze whole tour
Stick to Your Guns jun 20 – jul 6
Story of the Year whole tour
Street Dogs whole tour
We the Kings whole tour

Yes, Katy Perry played on the piers that afternoon.

screen shot 2017 06 21 at 10 40 48 am Throwback Thursday: Vans Warped Tour 2008 At San Franciscos Pier 30/32

Shot for LIVE105.com

The main stages included sets from Anberlin, Story of the Year, From First To Last, Relient K, Angels & Airwaves, The All-American Rejects, Gym Class Heroes, and more.

Up & comers like A Day To Remember and 3oh!3, were also big draws that day.

Were you in the pit for this?

There were a lot of poor quality cellphone videos from that summer day posted on Youtube in case you’re curious.

Vans Warped Tour will return to the Bay Area on August 4 at the Shoreline.

