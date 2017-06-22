Throwback Thursday: Vans Warped Tour 2008 At San Francisco’s Pier 30/32

Remember when the Vans Warped Tour would say that it would be stopping in San Francisco and would actually come to San Francisco? (as opposed to SF meaning the Shoreline in Mountain View as it does now).

The Vans Warped Tour hasn’t been to SF proper since 2012, opting for the easier Shoreline location, but there was a time when we would have two Bay Area Warped Tours in one summer (2008 & 2009).

Let’s revisit one that happened on this week in 2008. June 21, 2008 was the date of one of the last Vans Warped Tours at the Pier 30/32 location and featured a lineup of mid-2000s emo, pop/punk, and up & coming pop acts that would make your iPod classic proud.

Yes, Katy Perry played on the piers that afternoon.

The main stages included sets from Anberlin, Story of the Year, From First To Last, Relient K, Angels & Airwaves, The All-American Rejects, Gym Class Heroes, and more.

Up & comers like A Day To Remember and 3oh!3, were also big draws that day.

Were you in the pit for this?

There were a lot of poor quality cellphone videos from that summer day posted on Youtube in case you’re curious.

Vans Warped Tour will return to the Bay Area on August 4 at the Shoreline.