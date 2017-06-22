Throwback Thursday: Vans Warped Tour 2008 At San Francisco’s Pier 30/32

Remember when the Vans Warped Tour would say that it would be stopping in San Francisco and would actually come to San Francisco? (as opposed to SF meaning the Shoreline in Mountain View as it does now).
The Vans Warped Tour hasn’t been to SF proper since 2012, opting for the easier Shoreline location, but there was a time when we would have two Bay Area Warped Tours in one summer (2008 & 2009).
Let’s revisit one that happened on this week in 2008. June 21, 2008 was the date of one of the last Vans Warped Tours at the Pier 30/32 location and featured a lineup of mid-2000s emo, pop/punk, and up & coming pop acts that would make your iPod classic proud.
|3OH!3
|whole tour
|The Academy Is…
|whole tour
|A Day to Remember
|jun 20 – jul 20
|Against Me!
|whole tour
|Aggrolites
|whole tour
|Alesana
|whole tour
|The All-American Rejects
|jun 20 – jun 29
|Anberlin
|jun 20 – aug 17
|Angels and Airwaves
|whole tour
|As I Lay Dying
|jun 20 – jul 18
|The Audition
|jwhole tour
|August Burns Red
|jun 20 – july 6
|Beat Union
|whole tour
|Between the Trees
|whole tour
|The Briggs
|whole tour
|Broadway Calls
|whole tour
|The Bronx
|whole tour
|Charlotte Sometimes
|whole tour
|Cobra Starship
|whole tour
|The Color Fred
|whole tour
|The Devil Wears Prada
|whole tour
|Evergreen Terrace
|whole tour
|Everytime I Die
|whole tour
|The Fabulous Rudies
|whole tour
|Family Force 5
|whole tour except 6/19, 6/20, 6/26, 7/2, 7/12, 8/8
|Forever the Sickest Kids
|jun 20 – jul 6 / jul 7 – aug 17
|From First to Last
|whole tour
|Greeley Estates
|whole tour
|Gym Class Heroes
|whole tour
|The Higher
|jun 20 – jul 20
|Horrorpops
|whole tour
|Katy Perry
|whole tour
|The Lordz
|whole tour
|The Maine
|jun 20 – jul 18 / aug 9 – aug 17
|Mayday Parade
|whole tour
|Maylene and the Sons of Disaster
|jun 20 – jul 18
|MC Chris
|whole tour
|MURS
|whole tour
|Norma Jean
|whole tour
|Oreska
|whole tour
|Pierce the Veil
|whole tour
|The Pinker Tones
|whole tour
|Protest the Hero
|whole tour
|Reel Big Fish
|whole tour
|Relient K
|whole tour
|Say Anything
|whole tour
|Set Your Goals
|whole tour
|Shwayze
|whole tour
|Stick to Your Guns
|jun 20 – jul 6
|Story of the Year
|whole tour
|Street Dogs
|whole tour
|We the Kings
|whole tour
Yes, Katy Perry played on the piers that afternoon.
The main stages included sets from Anberlin, Story of the Year, From First To Last, Relient K, Angels & Airwaves, The All-American Rejects, Gym Class Heroes, and more.
Up & comers like A Day To Remember and 3oh!3, were also big draws that day.
Were you in the pit for this?
There were a lot of poor quality cellphone videos from that summer day posted on Youtube in case you’re curious.
Vans Warped Tour will return to the Bay Area on August 4 at the Shoreline.