Get Free Postmates Deliveries For Pride Weekend

San Francisco-based food delivery service Postmates has a pretty cool promotion for this Pride weekend.

If you click on the “Pride” section when making an order, you will be given a collection of restaurants you can order from where the delivery fees will be waived.

For example, here’s the list of places available in the Pride section for San Francisco.

If you’re looking to save some money this weekend, this is a good way.

Thanks to @Postmates for offering free delivery for #PrideMonth so I can order a taco while I eat a taco. 📞🌮 — kristy colley (@kristycolley) June 23, 2017

Also, if you respond to them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with #PrideFTW they will donate $1 to the Human Rights Campaign.

FYI, there are some places in the Pride section where the delivery fee still appears to be added when checking out, but that should be corrected shortly.