Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Jordan Bell’s Reaction To Becoming A Warrior Is Priceless

June 23, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Jordan Bell

The Warriors didn’t have a pick in last night’s NBA Draft so they went out and bought one. They paid the Chicago Bulls $3.5 million in exchange for the No. 38 pick, Oregon power forward Jordan Bell.

Jordan, for his part, was very excited that he was now on the reigning NBA champs and his reaction was caught on video.

Bell is a 6′ 9″ and 225 lbs 22-year-old who averaged in his final (Junior) year at Oregon.

 

feet Jordan Bells Reaction To Becoming A Warrior Is PricelessBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live