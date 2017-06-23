Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Kevin Klein Live Podcast: Half-Off Podcast 06.23.2017

June 23, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby, Gay Pride Parade, Half-Off Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, nudist, Podcast, pride

It’s Friday and it’s time for Pride. What’s the best way to celebrate? By getting naked! Today we were joined by Gyspy Taub, the Bay Area’s best known nudist. She and her birthday-suit loving friends will be marching as part of the Pride Parade on Sunday. While chatting with us in studio, she discussed everything from drugs, to naked tennis, and even analyzed Kevin’s nipples. We also quizzed Gypsy on her knowledge of various types of clothing. You’ll be shocked by what she thinks suspenders are.

Our show also got a phone call from a concerned mother. It seems she isn’t thrilled with the way her son, a regular caller, has been portrayed on the show. The discussion is well worth a listen for any fan of the man we formerly referred to as Slow Andrew (now Optimus Andrew).

Later in the show, we discussed uncomfortable greetings. From the side kiss, to the fist bump, they’re all pretty terrible. The KKL crew tried to figure out one universally accepted gesture that everyone can get behind.

Also in today’s podcast – people all over America are regretting their Cosby tattoos, Kevin reveals what the kids called him in high school, and we mess with a caller by putting her in phone survey hell!

 

 

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live