Kevin Klein Live Podcast: Half-Off Podcast 06.23.2017

It’s Friday and it’s time for Pride. What’s the best way to celebrate? By getting naked! Today we were joined by Gyspy Taub, the Bay Area’s best known nudist. She and her birthday-suit loving friends will be marching as part of the Pride Parade on Sunday. While chatting with us in studio, she discussed everything from drugs, to naked tennis, and even analyzed Kevin’s nipples. We also quizzed Gypsy on her knowledge of various types of clothing. You’ll be shocked by what she thinks suspenders are.

Our show also got a phone call from a concerned mother. It seems she isn’t thrilled with the way her son, a regular caller, has been portrayed on the show. The discussion is well worth a listen for any fan of the man we formerly referred to as Slow Andrew (now Optimus Andrew).

Later in the show, we discussed uncomfortable greetings. From the side kiss, to the fist bump, they’re all pretty terrible. The KKL crew tried to figure out one universally accepted gesture that everyone can get behind.

Also in today’s podcast – people all over America are regretting their Cosby tattoos, Kevin reveals what the kids called him in high school, and we mess with a caller by putting her in phone survey hell!

