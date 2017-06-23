Pacifica’s Beachfront Taco Bell Dubbed The “Greatest” & “Coolest” In The World

The Taco Bell in Pacifica has been around for years. You know, the beachfront “Taco Bell By The Sea” at 5200 Pacific Coast Hwy. with the walk-up window for surfers?

waiting for the employee to take my order.. A post shared by Liz👱🏼‍♀️ (@lizzie.ellis16) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Back in 2013, Thrillist dubbed it the “greatest Taco Bell in the world” & the Huffington Post ran a similar article in 2013 as well. Now, all of a sudden, the internet is freaking out about this Bay Area gem once again.

Business Insider ran an article this week about the ‘world’s nicest Taco Bell‘ & now Buzzfeed & Refinery29 have jumped in on the action.

If you notice an uptick in business at the beachfront Taco Bell we’ve known about for years, it’s because the rest of the world seems to just be finding out about it.