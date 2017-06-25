Soundcheck Playlist 6.25.2017

Soundcheck radio program hosted tonight by DJ Aaron Axelsen & Produced by yours truly (Morgan the Intern)
Follow along on Twitter at @soundcheckspins
9PM
Smallpools – “Million Bucks”
Niteppl – “Fiji” (LOCAL)
Rise Against – “The Violence”
Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort”
Magic Giant – “Window”
The Trims – “The One I Want” (LOCAL!)
Juiceboxxx – “Freaking Out”
Little Hurricane – “OTL”
Panama – “Hope For Something”
Lo Moon – “This Is It”
PVRIS – “What’s Wrong”
Fitz & The Tantrums – “Fool” (DEBUT!)
Rossmorr – “White Knuckles” (LOCAL!)
10PM:
Royal Blood – “Lights Out”
courtship. – “Perfect People”
Panic is Perfect – “You’re Alive” (LOCAL!)
The War on Drugs – “Holding On”
The Family Crest – “Mirror Love” (LOCAL!)
Alvvays – “In Undertoe”
Joe Fox – “What’s The Word” (DEBUT)
A R I Z O N A – “Cross My Mind”
Day Wave – “Something Here” (LOCAL!)
Rancid – “Telegraph Avenue”
Mondo Cozmo – “Automatic”
Y O K E L O R E – “goodpain”
Beta State – “LMK (Let Me Know)” (LOCAL!)
Parcel – “Overnight” (AMERICAN RADIO DEBUT!)
11PM:
Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold”
Youngest of Elders – “Shame Spiral” (LOCAL!)
Wavves – “Million Enemies”
Radiohead – “Man of War”
Wild Cub – “Speak” (BAY AREA RADIO DEBUT!)
Cathedrals – “With You” (LOCAL!)
Portugal. The Man – “Live in the Moment”
American High – “Fairfield, CA” (LOCAL!)
Phoenix – “Ti Amo”
White Reaper – “The World’s Best American Band”
MUTEMATH – “Hit Parade”
WATERS – “Hypocritical” (LOCAL!)
Death from Above 1979: “Freeze Me”
Ride – “Cali”