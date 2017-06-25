Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Soundcheck Playlist 6.25.2017

June 25, 2017 8:33 PM

Soundcheck radio program hosted tonight by DJ Aaron Axelsen & Produced by yours truly (Morgan the Intern)

Follow along on Twitter at @soundcheckspins

9PM

Smallpools – “Million Bucks”  

Niteppl – “Fiji” (LOCAL)

Rise Against – “The Violence”

Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort”

Magic Giant – “Window”

The Trims – “The One I Want” (LOCAL!)

Juiceboxxx – “Freaking Out”

Little Hurricane – “OTL”

Panama – “Hope For Something”

Lo Moon – “This Is It”

PVRIS – “What’s Wrong”

Fitz & The Tantrums – “Fool” (DEBUT!)

Rossmorr – “White Knuckles” (LOCAL!)

 

10PM:

Royal Blood – “Lights Out”

courtship. – “Perfect People”

Panic is Perfect – “You’re Alive” (LOCAL!)

The War on Drugs – “Holding On”

The Family Crest – “Mirror Love” (LOCAL!)

Alvvays – “In Undertoe”

Joe Fox – “What’s The Word” (DEBUT)

A R I Z O N A – “Cross My Mind”

Day Wave – “Something Here” (LOCAL!)

Rancid – “Telegraph Avenue”

Mondo Cozmo – “Automatic”

Y O K E L O R E – “goodpain”

Beta State – “LMK (Let Me Know)” (LOCAL!)

Parcel – “Overnight” (AMERICAN RADIO DEBUT!)

 

11PM:

Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold”

Youngest of Elders – “Shame Spiral” (LOCAL!)

Wavves – “Million Enemies”

Radiohead – “Man of War”

Wild Cub – “Speak” (BAY AREA RADIO DEBUT!)

Cathedrals – “With You” (LOCAL!)

Portugal. The Man – “Live in the Moment”

American High – “Fairfield, CA” (LOCAL!)

Phoenix – “Ti Amo”

White Reaper – “The World’s Best American Band”

MUTEMATH – “Hit Parade”

WATERS – “Hypocritical” (LOCAL!)

Death from Above 1979: “Freeze Me”

Ride – “Cali”

 

More from Aaron Axelsen / Soundcheck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live