Subsonic Playlist 6.24.2017

Here is what was spun on SUBSONIC by DJ Aaron Axelsen.

10PM

SAINT MOTEL- my type (kant remix)

PROTOCULTURE- the descent

CHAINSMOKERS & COLDPLAY- something just like this (dimitri vegas remix)

PHANTOGRAM- you don’t get me high anymore (a-trak remix)

MAGGIE ROGERS- alaska (tycho remix)

PORTUGAL. THE MAN- feel it still (lido remix)

DAFT PUNK- one more time

MR. BLACK- party people

THE KILLERS- mr. brightside (jacues lu cont remix)

FLIGHT FACILITIES- arty boy

PARTY FAVOR- wawa

EL DUSTY- canto negro

FLOSSTRADAMUS- how ya gon’ do that

11PM

LORDE- white light (chromeo remix)

MGMT- electric feel (justice remix)

BENNY BENASSI- my house

DZEKO- fluxland

IMAGINE DRAGONS- believer (kaskade remix)

KOVE- the silence

MARNIK & MIAMI BLUE- matador

BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)

RAC- i still wanna know feat Rivers Cuomo (goldroom remix)

DENNIS CRUZ- mad

PASSION PIT- sleepyhead (two friends remix)

RL GRIME- remis

TAME IMPALA- let it happen (soulwax remix)

12AM

TERROR SQUAD- lean back (nghtmre remix)

TYCHO- horizon

FOALS- what went down (bandwidth remix)

FLUME- hyperreal (feat kucka)

STARDUST- music sounds better with you

BASEMENT JAXX- rendez-vu

METROPLANE- bahp

GROOVE ARMADA- i see you baby

ID- where are you now? (dub mix)

ROYKSOPP- sordid affair

ROBERT MILES- children (vigel 2017 remix)

JONAS RATHSMAN- 101 secrets

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM- tribulations

DJ KRUSH- on the lips