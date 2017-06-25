Subsonic Playlist 6.24.2017

Here is what was spun on SUBSONIC by DJ Aaron Axelsen.
10PM
SAINT MOTEL- my type (kant remix)
PROTOCULTURE- the descent
CHAINSMOKERS & COLDPLAY- something just like this (dimitri vegas remix)
PHANTOGRAM- you don’t get me high anymore (a-trak remix)
MAGGIE ROGERS- alaska (tycho remix)
PORTUGAL. THE MAN- feel it still (lido remix)
DAFT PUNK- one more time
MR. BLACK- party people
THE KILLERS- mr. brightside (jacues lu cont remix)
FLIGHT FACILITIES- arty boy
PARTY FAVOR- wawa
EL DUSTY- canto negro
FLOSSTRADAMUS- how ya gon’ do that
11PM
LORDE- white light (chromeo remix)
MGMT- electric feel (justice remix)
BENNY BENASSI- my house
DZEKO- fluxland
IMAGINE DRAGONS- believer (kaskade remix)
KOVE- the silence
MARNIK & MIAMI BLUE- matador
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)
RAC- i still wanna know feat Rivers Cuomo (goldroom remix)
DENNIS CRUZ- mad
PASSION PIT- sleepyhead (two friends remix)
RL GRIME- remis
TAME IMPALA- let it happen (soulwax remix)
12AM
TERROR SQUAD- lean back (nghtmre remix)
TYCHO- horizon
FOALS- what went down (bandwidth remix)
FLUME- hyperreal (feat kucka)
STARDUST- music sounds better with you
BASEMENT JAXX- rendez-vu
METROPLANE- bahp
GROOVE ARMADA- i see you baby
ID- where are you now? (dub mix)
ROYKSOPP- sordid affair
ROBERT MILES- children (vigel 2017 remix)
JONAS RATHSMAN- 101 secrets
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM- tribulations
DJ KRUSH- on the lips