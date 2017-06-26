Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Drake Parodies ‘Get Out’ As Steph Curry

June 26, 2017 7:28 PM
Drake hosted tonight’s first ever NBA Awards and one of the highlights so far is this parody he made of the hit movie ‘Get Out’ where he plays a post-championship winning, Stephen Curry.

The skit features Drake as Steph, plus Draymond Green, Seth Curry, and Ayesha Curry characters.

Steph & Draymond won the award for Assist of the Year earlier in the evening.

Warriors GM Bob Myers won Executive of the year, Klay Thompson won performance of the year, Draymond Green won Defensive Player of the Year, and Kevin Durant won best Playoff Moment as well.

 

