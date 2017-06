Green Day and the Oakland Athletics are teaming up for a pretty sweet ticket deal that will get you into the Oakland A’s vs. San Francisco Giants game at the Coliseum on July 31, the Green Day show at the Coliseum on August 5, AND a custom T-shirt – all for $89.

The ticket you get for the Green Day show will be a GA field ticket, which makes this deal even sweeter.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Green Day with special guests Catfish & The Bottlemen! 8/5 @ the Oakland Coliseum. Get on the LIVE105 Guestlist all week. A post shared by LIVE 105! (@live105) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:25am PST

To take advantage of the this ticket package – head to mlb.com.