‘Harry Potter’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Harry Potter Celebrates 20 Years!

LONDON (LIVE 105) – June 26 marks the 20th anniversary since author J.K. Rowling first published her first Harry Potter novel. Since 1997, Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has sold over 450 million copies and has been translated in 79 languages.

The Harry Potter series of books were made into a mega-hit franchise of movies that made stars out of the young actors like Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. Universal Studios both in Hollywood and Orlando, Florida brought the world of Harry Potter to life at their theme parks. A thankful Rowling tweted “20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others, It’s been wonderful. Thank you.”

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

In honor of the milestone, the book’s publisher Bloomsbury is set to release 4 new editions of the book. One for each house at Hogwarts.

