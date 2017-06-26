Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 3.16.16

Last weekend brought the Pride Parade to San Francisco, where Ally was able to march in the parade with the Netflix set up. But with all the outrageous outfits on display, would listeners be able to identify if an outfit described by Kevin was from Pride or some sort of shameful event like a Nickelback concert or a Washington Redskins football game. Ally was on stand by to assist callers, but clearly she was a little busy having fun yesterday than really paying attention to the wardrobe on display.

Plus, with Fourth of July fast approaching, fireworks are on everyone’s mind, especially the illegal variety. So it was Kevin Klein Live’s responsibility to warn the good citizens of the Bay Area which fireworks are truly the most dangerous and offer the Bay Area a good substitute with random people mimicking the sounds of fireworks with their voices to the amusement of Kevin mainly.

Also on today’s podcast:

How the hot weather is turning everyone into moody little bitches

Good News Bad News has listeners trying to guess if the end of a news article’s title will be happy or sad

Dave Ghrol’s potty mouth from Glastonbury makes an appearance on the phone

And more!

