Lorde Breaks the Mold, Thanks Fans for ‘Melodrama’ Success

By Abby Hassler

Lorde’s second studio album, Melodrama, just moved into the number one slot on the Billboard 200 chart. This is the young singer’s first number one album, following her critically acclaimed 2013 debut record, Pure Heroine.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The “Green Light” singer took to Twitter today (June 26) to thank her fans and talk about her musical journey, first writing, “you guys, today we have the number one album in america. from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

She continued in five more tweets, writing, “royals was, to quote david chase, ‘a moonshot, a dreadnought’. there were no such guarantees with melodrama—that’s why this means so much … when i was a kid i thought big records had to be made a certain way—to be sterile & calculated in craft; that something had to be sacrificed … i have had the divine thrill of disproving that firsthand, twice over.”

Check out the tweets below.

you guys, today we have the number one album in america. from the bottom of my heart, thankyou. —

Lorde (@lorde) June 26, 2017

royals was, to quote david chase, "a moonshot, a dreadnought". there were no such guarantees with melodrama—that's why this means so much —

Lorde (@lorde) June 26, 2017

when i was a kid i thought big records had to be made a certain way—to be sterile & calculated in craft; that something had to be sacrificed —

Lorde (@lorde) June 26, 2017