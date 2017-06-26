San Francisco’s Bloody Mary Festival Coming This Fall

Mark your calendars for Sunday October 1 – that’s when the Bloody Mary Fest comes to San Francisco.
They’re promising much more than your typical tomato juice & horseradish concoctions at Public Works (161 Erie St.) on this Sunday in the fall. There will be a pair of sessions between 12:30 PM- 4:3o PM where you will be able to taste over ten of SF’s best bloody mary’s over a two-hour period. All tastings are included as a part of your $39 ticket.
You’ll find bloody mary options from Mission Bowling Club, Kitchen Story, The 500 Club, Tacolicious & more to be announced.
Grab tickets at Eventbrite and head to Thebloodymaryfest.com for more info.