Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Jose Named Third Best Place To Live In The U.S. For 2017

June 26, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: San Jose

Earlier this year, San Jose was named the country’s most unaffordable city. Despite that ranking, a new study from U.S. News has placed the South Bay city at #3 on its list of best places to live in America.

76380713 San Jose Named Third Best Place To Live In The U.S. For 2017

Austin, Texas ranked #1 and Denver, Colorado came in at #2 to beat out San Jose, but what did it take to earn the high ranking?

The study took into account the job market, value, quality of life, desirability (whether or not people want to live in a given metro area), and net migration (measures whether people are moving to or away from each of the metro areas.) and calculated a net score based on those factors.

A great job market score (8.7) and both quality of life (7.7) & “desirability” (7.7) scores helped offset the city’s “value” score (6.1) to give it an overall score of 7.4. Good enough for a spot in the top 3.

As the nightlife comes alive. #dtsj #downtownsj #nightlife #vibrant #letshavefun #tgif #itsfriday

A post shared by San Jose (@downtownsanjose) on

& in-depth breakdown of how San Jose earned its scores can be found here.

San Francisco came in at #16, Santa Rosa at #52, and Fresno, Modesto & Stockton even cracked the top 100.

Check out the full rankings here.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live