San Jose Named Third Best Place To Live In The U.S. For 2017

Earlier this year, San Jose was named the country’s most unaffordable city. Despite that ranking, a new study from U.S. News has placed the South Bay city at #3 on its list of best places to live in America.

Austin, Texas ranked #1 and Denver, Colorado came in at #2 to beat out San Jose, but what did it take to earn the high ranking?

The study took into account the job market, value, quality of life, desirability (whether or not people want to live in a given metro area), and net migration (measures whether people are moving to or away from each of the metro areas.) and calculated a net score based on those factors.

A great job market score (8.7) and both quality of life (7.7) & “desirability” (7.7) scores helped offset the city’s “value” score (6.1) to give it an overall score of 7.4. Good enough for a spot in the top 3.

& in-depth breakdown of how San Jose earned its scores can be found here.

San Francisco came in at #16, Santa Rosa at #52, and Fresno, Modesto & Stockton even cracked the top 100.

Check out the full rankings here.