Super Nintendo Classic Coming In September

Nintendo has announced the release of SNES Classic coming September 29.

Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now you’re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017

The Super NES Classic edition will cost you $79.99 and comes with 21 games including the never before released ‘Star Fox 2’.

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

2016’s NES classic was tough to find and was discontinued earlier this year, so hopefully this one is more readily available.

The mini version of the system will come with two classic Super Nintendo controllers as well as an HDMI cable, and a USB charging cable with AC adapter.

