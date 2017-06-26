Super Nintendo Classic Coming In September

Nintendo has announced the release of SNES Classic coming September 29.
The Super NES Classic edition will cost you $79.99 and comes with 21 games including the never before released ‘Star Fox 2’.
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
2016’s NES classic was tough to find and was discontinued earlier this year, so hopefully this one is more readily available.
The mini version of the system will come with two classic Super Nintendo controllers as well as an HDMI cable, and a USB charging cable with AC adapter.
