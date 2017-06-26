Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Swanky New ‘Hidden’ Bar Open Inside SF’s China Live

June 26, 2017 7:11 PM
Filed Under: China Live, Cold Drinks

China Live is Chinatown’s new emporium of food & drinks on Broadway in San Francisco. It features a marketplace, multi-course Chinese fare, snacks, and tons of teas. Oh, and now a fancy, new scotch-focused bar called ‘Cold Drinks’.

Eater SF is reporting that the ‘hidden’ Cold Drinks bar is currently operating inside China Live while the nail down their opening lineup of drinks.

The bar will feature plenty scotch-focused drinks, as well as ones that feature the flavors of Chinatown. The tux-wearing bartenders will offer up an array of drinks to a bar that will fit around 50 people at any given time.

For more info, head to Eater SF.

