Iggy Pop and Josh Homme Preview ‘American Valhalla’

By Robyn Collins

Iggy Pop and Josh Homme have shared a sneak peek at their upcoming documentary, American Valhalla, which follows the creation of 2016’s Post Pop Depression album, and the corresponding tour. In the clip, the artists opened up about working together.

“As we got to know each other, you blew my mind,” Homme told Pop. “You really came with such an open mind and saying, ‘Yeah, I know what I’ve done but I’m here to … look forward.'”

Pop responded, “My range, in a lot of ways, expanded making this record.”

Through voiceovers, Pop, Homme, bassist Dean Fertita and drummer Matt Helders explained how the studio’s desert setting was integral to the process. The clip includes footage from the De La Luna recording sessions in Joshua Tree, California.

“Waking up and seeing Iggy do qigong, or tai chi, or whatever the f— it is, while I wipe the sleep from my eyes, is extremely comforting,” Homme said.

“Most days we were done recording backing tracks by dinner: amazing food, a bit of red wine or tequila and then bed,” Helders recalled.

American Valhalla, named after a track on Post Pop Depression, and was co-directed by Homme and cinematographer Andreas Neumann.

The documentary will come out in select Canadian theaters on Thursday, June 29, and an American release will follow on July 11.

See the new clip below.