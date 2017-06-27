Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.27.17

The saga of the Love Correction finally came to an end with a wrap up of Useless Weirdo’s date with Emily, where he took her to a Cajun restaurant that was completely empty the entire time they were there and had no less than two discussions involving lists. But was Useless Weirdo’s personality enough to win Love Connection and take Emily and victory away from the beloved Twinkie? Emily’s and the audience’s decision is revealed and the results may surprise you if you were expecting Emily to select “neither”.

Plus, with fireworks still in the news with the big event going on soon, Kevin Klein Live got the listeners to play a news round of Band Or Banned, where callers were given a name that was either for a banned firework or for a band that probably to no one has heard of. Some could be easy with names like Roman Candle, but a name like Cloud Burner could make things a little difficult.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally chat with @thepointsguy to learn how to get the most bang for your buck flying

Hipster News tells us how hipster food is worse than other food when it comes to pool drainage

Ally’s hatred of the word “woke”, which just got its latest definition added to the dictionary

And more!

