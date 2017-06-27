LeVar Burton Launches Podcast Where He Reads Stories For Adults

The PBS hit “Reading Rainbow” was a part of so many of our childhood’s as it ran from 1983-2006 and now its host, LeVar Burton, is giving those who grew up listening to him read books another chance to enjoy his storytelling.

Earlier this month, Burton launched a podcast called “LeVar Burton Reads” where he reads a short story he’s selected.

As of today, the podcast is three episodes in and can be listened to & downloaded here. Heads up, that each episode is marked as explicit so this won’t be like the G-rated PBS classic.

Need a stress reliever, let LeVar Burton read to you just as he did when you were younger.