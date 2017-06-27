Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Francisco Ramen Summit 2017

June 27, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: ramen, San Francisco

Since 2009, the J-Pop Summit festival has been served as a celebration of Japanese culture every summer in San Francisco. The summit features Japanese music, art, film, tech innovations, fashion, games, anime, food, and more. It’s also where you’ll find the ramen summit.

On the weekend of September 9 & 10, 2017 the ramen summit will take place at 2 Marina Blvd. in SF and offer up some of the finest noodles & broths around.

The ramen will be about $8 each and entry is allowed only if you have a J-Ppp summit ticket. Those can be purchased at J-Pop.com for $35 for a single day, or $50 for 2-days.

For more info on the Ramen Summit, head to the Facebook event page.

