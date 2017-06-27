San Francisco Ramen Summit 2017

Since 2009, the J-Pop Summit festival has been served as a celebration of Japanese culture every summer in San Francisco. The summit features Japanese music, art, film, tech innovations, fashion, games, anime, food, and more. It’s also where you’ll find the ramen summit.

Veggie Miso Ramen, a new item of Orenchi Beyond #ramen #ramensummit #orenchiramen #orenchibeyond #sanfrancisco #foodie #ラーメン A post shared by J-POP SUMMIT (@jpopsummit) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

On the weekend of September 9 & 10, 2017 the ramen summit will take place at 2 Marina Blvd. in SF and offer up some of the finest noodles & broths around.

The ramen will be about $8 each and entry is allowed only if you have a J-Ppp summit ticket. Those can be purchased at J-Pop.com for $35 for a single day, or $50 for 2-days.

If you try our Chicken Paitan Tan Tan Spicy Miso Ramen once, you can't get rid of it in your life!! 😏💓 #SanFrancisco#nojo#ramen#tavern#love#twitter#apple#draft#good#noodle#opera#dinner#Delicious#draft #restaurant#chicken#soy#spicy#egg#tomato#chickennanban#teriyaki#instagood#happy#smile#food#amazing#fun#Instagram#franklin #beautiful www.nojosf.com A post shared by Nojo (@nojoramen) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

For more info on the Ramen Summit, head to the Facebook event page.