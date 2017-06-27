Warriors Hosting Championship Trophy Tour In The Bay Area This Week

A few weeks removed now from the Warriors 2017 NBA Championship win & the subsequent parade, you can now get ahold of the Larry O’Brien trophy yourself.

Here are the places you can go this week to get a pic with the trophy:

Thursday, June 29 – Dunk Contest in Burlingame (275 Primrose Road) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Thursday, June 29 – Dunk Contest in Burlingame (275 Primrose Road) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Thursday, June 29 – Dunk Contest in San Mateo (60 E 31st Ave) from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Friday, June 30 – Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena (7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA) from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Saturday, July 1 – Warriors Team Store in Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street) from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Sunday, July 2 – Warriors Team Store at the Westfield San Francisco Centre (865 Market Street, Suite 249) from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Drake Parodies “Get Out” As Steph Curry

Oh, and if you’re hungry for more Golden State Warriors basketball – the Warriors summer league team featuring Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney, Damian Jones, new draft pick Jordan Bell, and more kicks off on July 8 in Las Vegas.