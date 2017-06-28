AAA Tipsy Tow Service Offered In The Bay Area For 4th Of July

AAA are true bros. Their tipsy tow program comes in handy on major holidays when you’ve been drinking & need to get both yourself and your car home. A tow truck will take you up to 10 miles for free and you don’t even need to be a AAA member to use it.

AAA Offering Tipsy Tow During Holiday https://t.co/LjAsnVqD6x pic.twitter.com/XvIOcOynVI — Social In Tulsa (@SocialInTulsa) June 28, 2017

Here’s more details courtesy of AAA:

Walnut Creek, Calif. July 2, 2017 – Don’t lose your freedom on Independence Day. If you have too much fun during your 4th of July celebration, and don’t have a safe ride, call AAA for a free tow home.

“The only flashing lights you’ll want to see this 4th of July are the fireworks in the sky — not in your rearview mirror,” said Mike Blasky, spokesman for AAA Northern California. “Everyone wants to have fun on their holiday, but don’t risk a DUI or a potentially deadly crash because of impaired driving.”

AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and will run through 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. Drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should:



• Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357)

• State that they need a “Tipsy Tow.”

• Provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Although Uncle Sam’s favorite Americans are AAA members, you don’t need to be a AAA member to qualify for the ‘Tipsy Tow’ program. AAA will provide free 10 miles of towing for a driver, one passenger and their vehicle. Any additional miles are subject to a standard towing rate. Tipsy Tow does not take reservations.

The service does not include roadside assistance. AAA challenges drivers to pledge to drive drug- and alcohol-free. AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a motorist more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

AAA Northern California offers a wide array of automotive, travel, insurance, DMV, financial services and consumer discounts to its 4 million members. AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers since it was founded more than 117 years ago. Visit AAA.com for more information.